Police ID man hit, killed on MLK Jr. Boulevard in NE Portland

Police have identified the 49-year-old man who was hit by a car and killed on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene between Union Court and Marine Drive at 4:29 p.m. Friday.

Toby Gene Holtrop, 49, was found suffering from traumatic injuries. He was taken to a hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Police said Holtrop had no fixed address.

Investigators said Holtrop was pushing a trailer full of empty cans and pulling a cart with additional items when he was hit. He was attempting to cross the road from east to west near Delta Park.

Police said the 27-year-old driver did not show signs of impairment and was released from the scene. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review.

