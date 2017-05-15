City of Portland opens nationwide search for position of police chief

The city of Portland has opened the recruitment process for the position of chief of the Portland Police Bureau.

The city announced Monday that a nationwide search was launched and is expected to be completed in July.

Mayor Ted Wheeler had previously stated he planned to open the position and encouraged current Chief Mike Marshman to apply for the job.

Marshman stated in April that he intended to do that after the official job announcement was posted and he had an opportunity to review it.

Marshman took over the chief position in June 2016 after then-Chief Larry O'Dea retired during an investigation into the accidental shooting of his friend during a hunting outing.

Marshman has served as chief during numerous protests and multiple riots in Portland since November 2016. He was placed on administrative leave by Wheeler in March due to an internal review regarding a police training attendance log.

He was returned to full duty three weeks later, but the Portland Police Commanding Officers Association filed a complaint against Mayor Ted Wheeler over the release of details from the investigation.

The job posting was developed using feedback from a series of meetings attended by invited "stakeholders," according to city leaders. The job posting outlines the minimum qualifications for the position and describes the ideal candidate profile.

The salary range for the position is $143,312-$205,379.

The general public can offer their opinions and feedback via an online survey.

The application deadline is June 12. Initial interviews are scheduled for the week of June 24, with finalists identified the week of July 3 and panel and final interviews set for the week of July 17.

Wheeler will make the final selection for the position.

