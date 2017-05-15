Suspect uses bear pepper spray on Lake Oswego officer during traffic stop

The Lake Oswego Police Department said an officer was hit with bear pepper spray by a suspect during a traffic stop early Monday morning before the suspect then sped away.

According to police, Officer Josh Price stopped the suspect’s vehicle for a traffic violation near Carman Drive and Fieldstone Drive around 4:30 a.m.

As Price approached the vehicle, he said the driver, identified as 46-year-old Bill Paul Anderson, reached out of the car and sprayed the officer with the pepper spray.

Price said Anderson then sped away from the scene. He was located a short time and was pursued by police before running away on foot.

With assistance from the West Linn Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers set up a containment area to search for the suspect, and a K-9 unit from the Tigard Police Department arrived on scene and located Anderson hiding in a shed.

Anderson was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Clackamas County Jail. Officers noted that he had multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Officer Price was treated at the scene by medical personnel and suffered no serious injuries.

