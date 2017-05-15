Police arrest pair on meth charges after search warrant served at Lebanon home

Two people were arrested on methamphetamine charges after a search warrant was served at a Lebanon home.

The Lebanon Police Department, with assistance from the Linn County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, served the warrant at 11 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Oak Street.

Police said more than one ounce of meth was seized, along with drug records, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia.

Patrick L. Newton, 63, and Lillian M. Beatty, 61, were arrested on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine. Both men were booked into the Linn County Jail.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Bach at 541-451-1751, Ext. 4328.

