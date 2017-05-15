Police arrest pair on meth charges after search warrant served at Lebanon home

Estacada community members are still reeling from an incident Sunday after deputies said a man walked into a grocery store carrying a what looked like a human head. The man then stabbed a store employee, critically injuring him.More >
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were still on the scene Monday morning after a massive fire broke out inside a warehouse below the Fremont Bridge late Sunday night.More >
Police said the man told 911 operators, "It's not an emergency. All I want is to be deported."More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
It was 18 feet long and built like a tank. Now its mummified remains have emerged from an oil sands mine in Canada.More >
The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected in a string of thefts at fitness centers in the Portland metro area.More >
A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland has died, family members say.More >
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver, Tiarra Burnette, was driving a white 2012 Kia Ultima northbound on the highway. Hail began to come down and Burnette lost control of the car.More >
An inmate in Florence died shortly after he assaulted two officers on the Oregon Coast, according to Oregon State Police.More >
