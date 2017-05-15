Estacada residents concerned for stabbing victim attacked by man carrying human head

Community members say the attack at an Estacada grocery store on Mother’s Day isn’t just stunning but absolutely unbelievable in the most horrifying way.

Employees and shoppers spotted a man walking into the Harvest Market store Sunday afternoon soaked in blood, carrying a severed human head and holding a knife he would soon use.

Deputies said he attacked an employee at the store, stabbing and nearly killing the man before other employees stopped him and held him down

That victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but a few miles away in the small community of Colton, another person didn’t survive.

A woman was found dead inside her home on Elwood Road. Investigators are staying tight-lipped but say her death is linked to the stabbing at the Harvest Market.

Employees say the store will be closed for the rest of the day, and several hazmat crews were seen going inside to clean up the grisly scene.

As crews worked, the attack was the talk of the town Monday morning. Inside a small diner just a few feet away from the store, Marvin Flora has fresh flowers and a giant card.

“It puts a knot in the pit of your stomach when it’s someone you know like that,” he said.

Many in the community are sending messages of love and hope for the wounded employee, who everyone in town seems to know, and they’re all saying the same thing - how could this happen to such a wonderful person?

“Always joking around. He was always nice and always had something great to say,” Flora said of the victim.

“He’s the friendliest guy and he’ll go out of his way to help you and to talk to you,” Bob Thornhill added.

These community members are now waiting for what they hope is good news about the victim’s recovery and praising those employees who likely saved his life.

“Thank God they were able to do something like that and nobody else got hurt,” Thornhill said.

Just before noon, officials with the Sandy Police Department, which is investigating the case, said the victim of the stabbing was out of surgery and expected to make a full recovery.

The names of the woman who died and the victim at the hospital have not been released yet, nor has the suspect’s name.

Investigators did say the suspect was also taken to the hospital, but they do expect to book him in jail at some point Monday.

