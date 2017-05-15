Man sentenced to Oregon State Hospital for attempted murder of Keizer officer

A man was sentenced to 20 years at the Oregon State Hospital for the attempted murder of a Keizer police officer.

Andy Lamar Gibson, 51, pleaded guilty except for insanity to the charge of attempted aggravated murder Monday. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Investigators said he was armed with two knives when he stole a beer from a 7-Eleven story on the 5500 block of River Road North in Keizer on June 2016. The clerk called 911 and Officer Esteban Perez responded to the scene and approached Gibson.

Police said Gibson charged toward the officer with a knife in each hand and ignored repeated commands to drop his weapons.

Perez fired three rounds and hit Gibson once.

Other officers arrived and attempted to take Gibson into custody, but they said he again swung one of the knives at them. He was subdued and taken to the hospital before being booked into the Marion County Jail.

A grand jury found the officer's use of deadly force to be justified.

Gibson has undergone two mental health evaluations at the Oregon State Hospital.

After pleading guilty Monday, he was sentenced to the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board and remanded to the custody of the Oregon State Hospital for a period not to exceed 20 years.

He was also sentenced for the robbery conviction to 7 ½ years in the Department of Corrections, which will run concurrent his other sentence.

During the sentencing, Gibson apologized to Perez stating, "It was my fault that he was forced to shoot me."

