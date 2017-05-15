Woman dies in motorcycle race at Portland International Raceway

A 24-year-old woman died during a race at Portland International Raceway on Sunday.

The Oregon Motorcycle Road Racing Association reported that Kelly Johnson died while racing in Ultra-Lightweight Superbike.

Emergency response was immediate, according to the association, with professional ambulance workers providing aid within seconds.

"Much loved in the OMRRA pits, and known for singing the national anthem over the PA while wearing her leathers, then putting on her helmet to race, she had a spritely personality with deep enthusiasm for motorcycle racing, and extraordinary skill and determination on track," according to the Oregon Motorcycle Road Racing Association.

Johnson was a multi-time champion, according to the association, having won Ultra-Lightweight Superbike as recently as April. She holds the PIR track record for that class.

She previously raced motocross.

Her race number was 303.

"The Johnson family wishes to send thanks to the volunteers and racers who assisted at the track, who were such an important part of Kelly's life, and appreciate the heartfelt support expressed by the racing community. OMRRA expresses its deepest condolences," according to a statement from the Oregon Motorcycle Road Racing Association.

