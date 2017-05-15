Police searching for woman who stole credit cards from car at Tualatin school

Surveillance images of theft suspect released by Tualatin police.

Police released surveillance images of a woman wanted for stealing credit cards from a car parked at Byrom Elementary School in Tualatin.

The theft occurred March 23 outside the school on the 21800 block of Southwest 91st Avenue.

Investigators said the woman stole credit cards and used them to purchase prepaid gift cards in the Portland metro area.

The suspect is described as a white woman with long, dark hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Molly Pfaff at mpfaff@tualatin.gov or 503-691-4800 and reference case 17-758.

Anonymous tips can be left at 503-691-0285.

