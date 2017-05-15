Rahmat Shoureshi named president of Portland State

Portland State University trustees have named Rahmat Shoureshi as the school's next president.

Shoureshi has been interim president of New York Institute of Technology. He replaces Wim Wiewel, who announced last summer he was stepping away from the job he's held since 2008.

The 64-year-old Shoureshi has a five-year contract that begins in August. He's the ninth president in school history.

The university's enrollment jumped to nearly 30,000 students on Wiewel's watch. He was also one of the leaders in the movement to create independent boards at the state's seven public universities and end the Oregon University System.

Shoureshi faces funding challenges as he enters the new position. Last week the state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission denied PSU's request for a tuition jump of more than 8 percent, a move the school asked to be reconsidered.

