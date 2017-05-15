Portland firefighters use heat sensitive cameras to help put out massive fires

As firefighters continued working to put out the final flames of a warehouse fire in north Portland they had to get creative to get the massive blaze under control.

Video posted by Portland Fire & Rescue’to Twitter shows how firefighters used what’s called a FLIR camera on one of their fire boats.

Firefighters said the special camera on the boat from Wilsonville-based FLIR was used to help contain the massive warehouse fire that broke out under the Fremont bridge late Sunday night.

They said the camera is heat sensitive and allows them to find his spots in a building so they then know exactly where they should shoot water at.

View from Fireboat 6's FLIR camera as it cools hot spots under the pier the structure is built on. #alert pic.twitter.com/qLDweyJR1W — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2017

“So with all the smoke and in the middle of the night, we know where the hottest part of the fire is,” Lt. Rich Tyler with Portland Fire & Rescue explained. “And then the fire boat knowing then where those are at inside the building, it can direct its large diameter hose streams right into those areas and be able to work on extinguishing that fire.”

Earlier this year, deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office used a FLIR camera to help track down a man wanted for or possession of methamphetamine.

While the fire is under control, there were still hot spots slowly burning as of 4 p.m. Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

