Lawmakers pass bill that would block anyone under 18 from adult prisons

Oregon state lawmakers have passed a bill they say will stop sending minors to adult prisons.

House Bill 2251 passed by a 23-7 vote on the senate floor Monday.

The legislation stops anyone younger than 18 years old from being admitted to a department of corrections facility.

Authors of the bill say the practice could risk inmates harming minors.

The bill requires the Oregon Youth Authority to take custody of people sentenced under the age of 18.

The bill now heads to Governor Kate Brown’s desk for signature.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.