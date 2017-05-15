Woman dies in Highway 20 crash at Santiam Junction

A woman who was the passenger in a pickup died in a crash on Highway 20 at the Santiam Junction.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 10:04 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Lucas Ettinger, 33, of Salem was traveling east on the highway when a 1993 Ford F250 pickup turned into its path.

The Toyota collided with the Ford nearly head-on, according to Oregon State Police.

The passenger in the Ford pickup, Dana Metzler, 63, of Sutherlin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Willard Metzler II, 57, of Sutherlin, sustained minor injuries.

Police said Ettinger also suffered minor injuries.

Highway 20 was closed for one hour following the crash. One lane was open for two hours until the reopening of both lanes.

