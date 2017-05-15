District officials offer 'hard hat tour' of new Beaverton high school

Construction is racing ahead on the 47-acre Mountainside High School in the Beaverton School District.

School officials offered a peek inside the huge project building the area's newest high school Monday.

Mountainside is named for its location at the foot of the green rolling hills southwest of Beaverton, but school officials hope that in time the school will be known for its innovation and built-in safety features.

The new high school is all part of a $680 million bond measure that will also usher in two other new schools and the rebuilding of four others.

One of the many unique features of the campus is an earthquake proof building that will protect students and community members as well.

Mountainside is also embracing technology with an emphasis on career-technical education classes, with facilities for wood shop, robotics and an industrial culinary arts center.

School officials are excited about the innovations, but more excited about building a community.

“This is an opportunity for us to build our community from scratch, build the traditions that don't exist currently,” Principal Todd Corsetti said. “We have no traditions out here because up until this point it's been farm lands, and so this is a chance for us to create a small community here."

Students will also receive Google Chromebook computers so they can stay connected in and out of the classroom.

Workers are ramping up to make sure the campus will be complete and ready for students this fall. Only ninth and tenth grade students will be accepted the first year to get them used to such a large space.

