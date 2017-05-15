OSU launches new institute focused on robotics and AI

Students at Oregon State University are working to stay on the cutting edge of technology with a new program that's all about robotics.

Students are studying some pretty futuristic concepts and getting hands-on experience with robots and different types of artificial intelligence.

The new Institute of Collaborative Robotics and Intelligent Systems, part of OSU's College of Engineering, is made up of 25 researchers and just opened a new center on campus in Corvallis.

The program will focus its research not only on machines but also how robots interact with humans and the ethics involved in creating different forms of AI.

Kagan Tumer, director of the Collaborative Robotics Institute, said he hopes students will start to think about how these new machines will interact with humans and what robotics will look like over the next decade.

“The moment you bring the robot outside of the lab, you need to start looking at the bigger picture. And a lot of the time, the 'bigger picture' means human-robot interaction,” he said. "The students are going to be dealing with the robotics of 2025, 2030, that's the direction things are going."

OSU now has one of five doctorate-granting robotics programs in the United States.

Last year, between that doctorate program and their artificial intelligence program, the school received more than 500 student applications for the 40 available openings.

