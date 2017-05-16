Marion County man accused of luring 14-year-old boy

A Marion County man is accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old boy.

Aumsville Police Department say Nick Jay Ellison sent explicit online messages to a young boy he knew. The boy's mother, Amy Madrigal, told FOX 12 it took a lot of patience as an outraged parent to collect evidence on her own before going to police.

Madrigal says it's also the first time she had to question a family friend, someone she trusted with her kids.

"He has a three-wheeler so the boys were really interested in the riding," said Madrigal.

Madrigal says despite rumors, she likes to give people the benefit of the doubt.

"I've heard a few things, you know," said Madrigal. "I would've never thought he would've even try anything like that to any of my kids at all."

Until one morning in April, Madrigal says her 14-year-old son came to her and showed her an online conversation between him and Ellison.

"He's like, 'mom, dad, Nick's messaging me and he's being really sick.' He's like, 'I don't know why he's doing this, what is he doing this for,' and so we looked at the messages and they were pretty horrible," Madrigal says.

Madrigal told FOX 12 the messages were filled with vulgar requests and pictures. But instead of stopping the conversation in its tracks, she had another idea.

"I told Junior, don't even read the messages, just screenshot them," said Madrigal.

A day or two went by, but the messages didn't stop. This time, her son got a message from an unknown user on Facebook.

"It was Nick asking him or telling him, 'what are you gonna do tell your mom or who else have you told on,' and so I went straight to the police after I printed the messages out," said Madrigal.

Madrigal says she could not be more proud of her son for reaching out to her when he felt something was wrong. She also wanted to send an important message to other parents.

"Make sure you have the evidence, make sure you get everything you need regardless of how you're feeling at that moment," Madrigal said.

As for Ellison, she said, "I just want Nick to get some help and not get out, like I don't want him out, he doesn't need to be out right now."

According to Madrigal, the Aumsville police chief and other officers played integral roles in getting Ellison caught.

Ellison's bail is set at $200,000.

