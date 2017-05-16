Portlanders to vote on proposed $790 million PPS bond

Portland voters are set to make their decision on whether to approve a $790 million construction bond aimed to improve Portland Public Schools’ buildings.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to turn in their ballots.

The PPS bond measure is the biggest in history and will pay for health and safety improvements to school buildings across the district. Many city schools are around 80 years old and school officials say the buildings are in desperate need of modernization.

The bond will also help fund renovations and additions to Benson and Madison High Schools as well as full rebuilds of Lincoln High School and Kellogg Middle School.

PPS has faced several controversies over the last year. Officials discovered lead in the many of the schools’ drinking water and wall paint as well as asbestos. This prompted the resignation of superintendent Carole Smith.

In March, PPS selected Dr. Donyall Dickey from Atlanta Public Schools as their sole finalist for superintendent, but he withdrew himself from consideration several months later.

Many of the leadership positions in the district also remain vacant.

