On the Go with Joe at StarCycle Happy Valley - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at StarCycle Happy Valley

Posted: Updated:
HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Happy Valley getting his morning workout in at StarCycle's newest studio location.

The indoor cycling studio offers 45-minute spin classes that engage both upper and lower body muscle groups and utilize music and choreography.

The studio will host a “Prom Ride” fundraiser for Abby’s Closet, a nonprofit organization that provides free prom dresses and gowns for girls across Oregon.

Learn more at StarCycleRide.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.