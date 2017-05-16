Several cows killed after semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over near La Center

A semi-truck carrying cattle was involved in a roll-over crash early Tuesday morning near La Center.

The La Center Police Department said the crash occurred at Northwest Timmen Road and Northwest La Center Road around 1:45 a.m.

Police believe the cause of the crash was speed and the driver was driving too fast for the conditions.

The driver of the truck attempted to make a sharp turn when the load shifted and it overturned.

The driver suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The truck was carrying 42 head of cattle, five of which were killed.

Police said the load was en route to a Walt’s Wholesale Meats processing plant in Woodland.

