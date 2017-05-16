Oregon Humane Society warns against unleashed dogs on Gorge hiking trails

The Oregon Humane Society is urging dog owners to keep their pets on leashes after three dogs recently died from falls off steep hiking trails in the Columbia River Gorge.

OHS said unleashed dogs on hikes can be dangerous to both the animals and their owners.

On May 3, The Oregon Humane Society’s Technical Animal Rescue team was dispatched to Cape Horn to help rescue a hiker’s dog that had fallen over the side of a cliff.

The team said they were unable to locate the dog due to fog and light rain.

The next day, crew members said a friend of the dog’s owner went out to search on his own. Both the man and his dog also fell off a cliff. The dog did not survive.

Nonprofit organization Friends of the Columbia Gorge also reported a recent incident in which a dog fell to its death near the area of Angel’s Rest.

The technical rescue team posted a video in April of members training for future rescues.

OHS warns local hikers to always keep their dogs on a leash while hiking steep trails.

They added hikers should avoid the trails on rainy days. Trails can often become slippery for both the dog and the owner.

