Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, May 16

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, May 16:

Want to make your home look like a million dollars but don't have that much to spend? MORE's DIY expert Eric G. has tips for how to do a full room remodel on a budget. Read more at DesignbyEricG.com

Actor Stephen Tobolowsky has been a familiar face in Hollywood for decades, but the past year has been his busiest yet. MORE spoke with the actor about his latest projects and his new book. Learn more about Tobolowsky on his website

