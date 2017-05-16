Actor, author Stephen Tobolowsky talks to MORE

Actor Stephen Tobolowsky has been a busy Hollywood actor for more than 30 years with roles in movies including “Mississippi Burning,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Basic Instinct” and the 1993 classic "Groundhog Day."

Tobolowsky has also had roles on hit shows on networks like HBO, and Netflix.

MORE caught up with Tobolowsky while he was in Portland to hear more about his acting career and his fascinating new book called “My Adventures with God.”

To learn more about him and his life's works, visit StephenTobolowsky.com.

