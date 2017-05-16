Portland police arrest mother for DUII, assaulting officer with children in car

Portland police arrested a Seattle woman near Jantzen Beach Monday driving erratically on Interstate 5 with children in the back of her vehicle.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct responded to reports of a driver heading north who was weaving in and out of traffic and scraping the jersey barrier, all while driving with flat tires.

The officers arrived and stopped the driver, identified as 28-year-old Amal Shariff, near the I-5 bridge. During the stop, the officers noticed that two small children were in the backseat of the vehicle crying.

Officers had Shariff exit her vehicle as part of the impaired driving investigation and started to place her into custody. Shariff began to struggle with the officers and struck on of them in the face with her elbow before the officers were able to gain control.

Shariff was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and face charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Her children were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.