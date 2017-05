"xXx: Return of Xander Cage" is on DVD now and MORE's Molly Riehl spoke with its director, D.J. Caruso, about the movie.

The film is the third installment in the "xXx" franchise, which stars Vin Diesel, and comes more than a decade after the previous movie.

Caruso says a lot has changed over that time for the characters, but the story is still packed with action and promises viewers a good time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.