FBI offers reward up to $10K for sex trafficking suspect with ties to Portland, Seattle

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 in the search for a sex trafficking suspect with ties to the Pacific Northwest.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 28-year-old Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal.

Investigators said Curnal and a second suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Barnes, drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.

Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Oregon last year on one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of transporting a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The FBI asked for the public's help tracking down Curnal and Barnes in October 2016. Barnes was located and arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska in early November 2016. His case is pending further court action.

Curnal is believed to have extensive ties to Seattle and may be living in that area.

Curnal is described as a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also goes by the names Kamau K. Curnal, Kamau Kambui Carnal Jr. and Kamau Curnal.

Curnal should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to carry weapons and has been violent toward law enforcement in the past.

Anyone who sees him should not contact him directly. If he is in the immediate area, call 911.

Anyone with other information about Curnal is asked to call the FBI. In Portland the number is 503-224-4181 and in Seattle it is 206-262-0460.

