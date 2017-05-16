One person dies in crash involving car, Amtrak train in Camas

One person was killed in a crash involving a car and an Amtrak train in the Camas area.

Emergency crews responded to the scene off Evergreen Highway near 6th Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a westbound train hit a car at a private and unsecured crossing. A BNSF Railway spokesperson said there are no automatic crossing arms at that location, but there is a stop sign.

One person in the car died in the crash. A second person was taken to the hospital, but that person's condition was not immediately known.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the train was heading from Spokane to Portland with 75 passengers on board. There were no reports of injuries to passengers or crew members on the train.

Five freight trains were on hold due to the crash. A combination of around 40 freight trains and Amtrak trains pass through that area each day, according to BNSF.

The stretch of track is expected to be closed for more than two hours.

