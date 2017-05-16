Keizer man accused of robbing three banks in one month in Salem

A Keizer man is accused of robbing three banks in Salem in less than a month.

Clarence Drew Sides, 51, was arrested by Salem police on May 11. Investigators said that day he robbed the Key Bank on the 4800 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.

On Tuesday, the FBI reported a criminal complaint had been filed against Sides in connection with two more bank robberies in Salem.

He is now accused of robbing the Columbia Bank on the 3300 block of Commercial Street Southeast on April 20 and the Chase Bank on the 5100 block of Commercial Street Southeast on April 26.

Sides remains in the Marion County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery and first-degree theft, as well as a federal hold.

