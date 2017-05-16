Soccer star Abby Wambach weds girlfriend

Retired women's soccer player Abby Wambach is now a married woman.

The FIFA World Player of the Year in 2012, who has lived in Portland, wed her girlfriend Glennon Doyle Melton three months after the couple announced their engagement.

Wambach displayed her new wedded bliss in a post on Instagram Monday.

A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on May 15, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The photo of Wambach and her bride merely says "5.14.17," conveying the pair were married Sunday.

Wambach is one of the most recognized faces in U.S. women's soccer: she played for the national team for 15 years and appeared in four World Cup tournaments with the team.

Melton is a New York Times best-selling author and well-known blogger.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.