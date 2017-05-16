Emergency crews respond to deadly rollover crash on Marine Drive in NE Portland

Emergency crews responded to a deadly rollover crash on Marine Drive in northeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported at 1:05 p.m. that a crash had occurred in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue.

One person died and another person was trapped in a vehicle, according to firefighters.

The crash involved at least three vehicles, including a car, a box truck and a semi.

No other details were immediately available.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area. Marine Drive was closed from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue for the investigation.

