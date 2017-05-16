Reward offered in three-alarm warehouse fire under Fremont Bridge

A reward is being offered after a three-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse under the Fremont Bridge.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of North River Road at 9:57 p.m. Sunday.

The fire continued to grow due to the contents of the warehouse, including carpet pad and other synthetic products that burn easily.

Two fire boats were called to the scene because part of the building is over the Willamette River on pier-style wood pilings.

A second alarm was called out at 10:04 p.m. and the fire went to three alarms at 12:55 a.m. Monday.

Crews worked through the morning to prevent heat and flames from damaging neighboring buildings.

There were no injuries in connection with the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and believe the fire started below the building in the wood pilings and pier that support the structure.

Firefighters said they have received reports of warming and cooking fires in that area.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

