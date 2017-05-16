Affidavit: Man punched, stabbed Vancouver officers after violating restraining order

A man stabbed a Vancouver police officer in the arm and punched another officer in the face after violating his ex-girlfriend's restraining order against him, according to court documents.

A woman called 911 at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to report that David Garrett Michael Thomas, 25, got into her car and refused to leave.

The woman said she was dropping off a suitcase containing items that belonged to Thomas, but she did not plan to have contact with him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the woman had a valid restraining order against Thomas that prohibits him from being within 250 feet of her.

When he refused to get out of the car, court documents state the woman drove to a gas station at East Mill Plain Boulevard and C Street, got out of the car and called police.

When police arrived at the scene, Thomas got out of the car and yelled "Come on!" while clenching his fists and flexing toward the officers, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states that when officers approached, Thomas threw a punch, hitting one officer in the face. During the ensuing struggle, a second officer was stabbed in the arm.

Court documents state a pocket knife with the blade open was found on the ground and it did not belong to any of the officers.

Thomas was arrested on assault charges and booked into the Clark County Jail. He made his first court appearance Monday and is due back in court May 26.

