Man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend's estranged husband in Tigard

A man pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend's estranged husband in Tigard in December 2015.

Brennan Chance Surface, 23, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder Friday and was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

The investigation began in December 2015 when Luis Aguilar-Estrada, 26, was found dead by his brother in an apartment on the 9600 block of Southwest McKenzie Street.

Investigators said he had been involved in a dispute with Mariah Lynn Molina, 23, of Fairview, over their children.

The children were taken from Molina by the Oregon Department of Human Services due to allegations of neglect.

Police said Molina gave false information to DHS workers, including saying Aguilar-Estrada was not involved with his kids and was actually in Mexico.

Detectives said Aguilar-Estrada threatened to contact DHS to expose Molina and seek custody of the children.

Investigators believe that Molina then enlisted her boyfriend, Surface, and his friend, 21-year-old Charlz Laverne Warbonnet, to go with her to Aguilar-Estrada's home.

Police said the trio watched the victim's home the evening of Dec. 14, 2015, and the two men entered his apartment early in the morning.

Police said Aguilar-Estrada was shot in the head at close range.

After an investigation lasting months, the three suspects were indicted by a grand jury. Surface and Warbonnet were already in police custody on unrelated warrants.

Molina and Warbonnet are scheduled to face trial on murder charges in October.

