Portland teacher forced to remove anti-Trump message in classroom

A teacher at Wilson High School is under fire after he wrote a message condemning President Donald Trump on the board in his classroom.

Scott Allan’s son is a student in the teacher’s class and he texted him a photo of the statement. It reads, “Donald Trump is a disgrace. He is a threat to everything we stand for as a democracy. Please, young people, fight back!”



Allan feels there’s already too much bias and political rhetoric in the school, but he said this went too far.



“At the end of the day, I respect everyone’s views, however they want to vote and I really think this kind of crossed the line,” said Allan. “Regardless of who the president is, I just think it was inappropriate, especially in a public school setting.”



Allan complained to Principal Brian Chatard who replied saying the matter had been dealt with.



“The message in the photo has been removed from this classroom's whiteboard. It is without question an inappropriate statement and I have dealt with it. It is regrettable that you have come to feel this way about Wilson's culture in a more general sense and this message being written and posted is evidence that we have work to do in terms of respecting multiple perspectives," the principal wrote.

Allan’s son said the message was on the teacher’s board for more than a week. Allan is glad the principal took action and he hopes it sends a message district-wide.



“I don’t think the teacher should lose his job, but he needs to understand it was excessive," Allan said.



Other than being forced to take the message down, it’s unclear if the teacher will face any further consequences.

