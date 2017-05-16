Cyclists push back on new bike excise tax in transportation bill

Some local cyclists are fighting a proposal by state lawmakers that would slap a tax on buying new bicycles.

This is all part of a 10-year transportation budget package. Lawmakers want to raise and add taxes on everyone who uses the roads, but some cyclists feel they’d be hit unfairly.

The legislature is proposing an $8.2 billion package to pay for transportation costs over the next ten years.

It includes travel tolls, increased gas tax and a 1 percent excise tax on new car purchases.

It also proposes a 4 percent excise tax on all purchases of new bicycles, and cyclists don’t like it.

Chris DiStefano at River City Bicycles feels the proposed excise tax is really a hidden sales tax, and that the fee would unfairly target bike users who will be paying the other increases as well.

“This is a single item tax, and there’s a lot of questions about how the money is going to be used, how it’s collected, what’s the limit on the tax for sale price,” he said. “I just think there are too many questions about how this has been written.”

DiStefano and other members of the cycling industry have written a letter to state lawmakers telling them the tax could have a negative effect on their businesses and they hope they’ll explore other options.

