Portland DJ critically injured in Old Town stabbing has died

A 37-year-old man who was critically injured in a stabbing in Old Town has died.

According to a YouCaring campaign page, Jacob Shroyer passed away on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Shroyer family, said he died due to complications from his injuries.

On the night of May 6, Shroyer was stabbed multiple times by Michael Lee Williams at the Pacific Tower Apartments.

Williams, 33, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was already in the Multnomah County Jail after being arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges and a parole violation.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Williams, according to Portland police.

Investigators said there is no information to suggest Williams and Shroyer know each other and the attack appears to be "completely random."

Shroyer worked at Bishops Salon in southwest Portland and also worked as a DJ around Portland under the name Jakob Jay.

A statement on the YouCaring page said: "Our hearts are suffering that he is no longer in this world. His was a light that brought many people together this last week and in the the years prior. Please keep Jacob's family and loved ones in your thoughts tonight. Please think of Jacob fondly."

Details for a memorial or vigil will come at a later date.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.