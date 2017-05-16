Man accused of beheading mother, stabbing store worker makes first court appearance

A man accused of killing and beheading his mother before stabbing a grocery store employee made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Joshua Lee Webb, 36, of Colton, only spoke in court to confirm his name Tuesday as he appeared via video conference.

Investigators said he killed his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, at their home on South Elwood Road in Colton on Sunday.

Deputies said he then stabbed 66-year-old Michael Wagner at the Estacada Harvest Market Thriftway. He was carrying a knife and his mother's severed head when he entered the store, according to investigators.

The suspect was held down by other store employees until first responders arrived at the scene. Wagner was taken to the hospital and an update on his condition has not been released.

Joshua Webb was taken to the hospital before he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, abuse of a corpse and aggravated animal abuse.

A man who said he is Joshua Webb's best friend went to court Tuesday to support him.

"He took care of me when I was a kid, when I needed him he's always been there. When you ask anything, he'd take his shirt off his back for you. He was a friend, he was an honest person," said Curtis Strandy.

Strandy said Joshua Webb is not on drugs and does not struggle with mental health issues. He also said his friend loved his mother.

"If he says he didn't do it, he didn't. If he says he did, he did. I guess you guys are going to hear that in court when that comes out. And he'll be the one to say it, not me," Strandy said.

David Webb told the Associated Press he never saw any indication his son was depressed, even though his wife had expressed concern about it.

"I just can't believe I lost my wife and son in one day. ... I don't know. I wish I did. I wish I had some answers, but I don't. I waited all my life to retire with my wife, and now I can't. That's all I know," David Webb told the AP.

David Webb said he and his wife had recently purchased a dog for their son. Deputies said a dog was found dead in the home, but no other details were released about the animal's death.

A possible motive for the crimes has not been released by investigators.

Joshua Webb is in jail without bail. He is due back in court May 23.

