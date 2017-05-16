Residents in NE Portland neighborhood fed up with trashed lot

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Estacada grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
Officials say that parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.More >
A Portland mom was murdered in her own home while her young kids were hiding inside. It's a gruesome crime that's gone unsolved for decades. Portland Police Cold Case Detectives are now working to catch her killer after all this time.More >
A Marion County man is accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old boy.More >
A 37-year-old man who was critically injured in a stabbing in Old Town has died.More >
Investigators said Kamau Curnal and a second suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Barnes, drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.More >
Emergency crews responded to a deadly rollover crash on Marine Drive in northeast Portland on Tuesday afternoon.More >
A man punched a security guard in the face after he threw up in on the sidewalk and she tried to clean up his mess.More >
