Voters approve $790 million Portland Public Schools bond

Portland voters have approved a $790 million construction bond aimed to improve Portland Public Schools buildings.

The bond was projected to win with 61 percent voting "Yes" for the bond while 39 percent opposed it.

The PPS bond measure is the biggest in history.

A minority of the $790 million bond will go towards fixing health and safety concerns like asbestos and radon issues in school buildings across the district.

A majority of the bond will go towards remodeling and modernizing schools. Many city schools are around 80 years old and school officials say the buildings are in desperate need of modernization.

The bond will help fund renovations and additions to Benson and Madison High Schools as well as full rebuilds of Lincoln High School and Kellogg Middle School.

School leaders and board members held an election party Tuesday night awaiting the results. The room filled with cheers as election results came in and the bond was approved.

PPS Budget proposal projected to win, 61-39 % voted Yes to improving health and safety and remodeling schools @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gO4cUzIRoo — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) May 17, 2017

