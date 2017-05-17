Homicide detectives conducting death investigation in SE Portland

Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation in the Lents neighborhood.

Police said at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday officers were called out to a disturbance in the 4400 block of Southeast 99th Avenue and that someone was injured in a fight.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they found one person who appeared to be suffering from traumatic injuries. That person died on scene.

Police said based on preliminary information, homicide detectives will conduct a death investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Southeast 99th Avenue is closed between Holgate Boulevard and Cora Street while detectives investigate.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.