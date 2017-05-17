Voters pass $187 million Lake Oswego School District bond - KPTV - FOX 12

Voters pass $187 million Lake Oswego School District bond

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Voters have approved a $187 million bond for the Lake Oswego School District.

Measure 3-515 was projected to win Tuesday night with 58 percent voting "Yes" for the school bond.

The $187 million will go to upgrading and modernizing classrooms, and improving safety and technology.

Lakeridge Junior High will be completely replaced because of structural damage.

