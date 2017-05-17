Four injured in head-on crash in Hillsboro - KPTV - FOX 12

Four injured in head-on crash in Hillsboro

Four people have been injured in a head-on crash in Hillsboro Tuesday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say a two vehicle, head-on crash happened near Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest River Road around 9:30 p.m.

Two people were entrapped in a vehicle, according to TVF&R.

In total, three people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. One person was taken by lifeflight. No word on the extent of their injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

