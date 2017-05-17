Sheriff: Teen driver seriously injured in head-on crash with DUII suspect

A 16-year-old driver was flown to the hospital after a head-on crash with a DUII suspect, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Farmington Road near the intersection of River Road in the Hillsboro area at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Jesus Villanueva-Pettry, 23, of Beaverton, drove his 2007 Dodge pickup across the center line and crashed into an oncoming 2000 Chrysler van.

A 16-year-old girl from Hillsboro was driving the van. She suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital for treatment. Her 53-year-old father was in the front passenger seat and her younger sister was in the back seat.

The man and his other daughter were taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Villanueva-Pettry was also taken to the hospital, where he was given a ticket by deputies in lieu of arrest for DUII. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected for Villanueva-Pettry, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

