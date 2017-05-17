Woman shot while walking to her car in NE Portland

One woman is recovering from a gunshot injury after she was shot while walking to her car in northeast Portland late Tuesday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a report of a shooting incident at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Killingsworth Street around 10:32 p.m.

Police said they arrived to find a woman suffering from a leg injury. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

She had been walking to her car when she was shot by an unknown suspect.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a black sedan speed away from the scene after the shooting.

Miranda Bridgforth works in the area and told FOX 12 she heard popping noises as she was getting ready to leave.

“We heard gunshots out the window, so obviously we kind of waited for the commotion to die down and once we saw the cop lights, you know, we thought it might be safe to go out to check to see if it would be okay to let my employees go home,” Bridgforth said.

Bridgforth’s car was also damaged by gunfire.

Officers are not sure if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Portland Police Bureau.

