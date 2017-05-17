On the Go with Joe at Stark’s Vacuum Museum

Joe V. was in northeast Portland learning about the history of cleaning at Stark’s Vacuum Museum.

The museum is one of two vacuum museums in the United States and is located inside the Stark’s Vacuums store on Northeast Grand Avenue.

The newly renovated display outlines the history of the vacuums – from the first devices developed in the 1800s to current cleaners we use today.

Stark’s Vacuums is a fourth-generation, family-run business that opened its first store in 1932. Since then, it has expanded to nine different locations throughout the Portland metro area. Learn more at Starks.com/Vacuum-Museum.

