Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, May 17

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, May 17:

She is an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress. Now, Angela Bassett is fighting back against heart disease. In an interview with MORE, Bassett said she lost her mother, her “sweetheart,” to heart disease. She created the “For Your Sweetheart” campaign to help raise awareness about the link between heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. To learn more about the campaign, visit ForYourSweetheart.com.

The Tualatin Police Department and the Tualatin Community Police Foundation created a new fundraiser to help support their K-9 officer, Tony. Community members can purchase a stuffed toy dog modeled after the department’s only K-9 officer. Each “Huggable K-9 Hero Toy Dog ‘Tony’” costs $20 and net proceeds go to help fund real-life Tony’s medical expenses after he retires from the police force. To purchase a toy dog, visit TUCPF.org.

Many people will tell you it is easier to work out with a buddy than it is to go at it alone. MORE’s Molly Riehl teamed up with Keli Simlesa of Diva Den Studio to go through a few exercises you can tackle with a friend. Learn more about the studio at DivaDenStudio.com and check out Simlesa’s website KeliSimlesa.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.