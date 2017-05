She is an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress, and now Angela Bassett is fighting back against heart disease.

In an interview with MORE, Bassett said she lost her mother, her “sweetheart,” to heart disease. She created the “For Your Sweetheart” campaign to help raise awareness about the link between heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

To learn more about the campaign, visit ForYourSweetheart.com.

