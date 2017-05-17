Tualatin PD offering stuffed toy to fund K-9’s retirement - KPTV - FOX 12


Tualatin PD offering stuffed toy to fund K-9’s retirement

Posted: Updated:
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

The Tualatin Police Department and the Tualatin Community Police Foundation found a "cuddly" way to help fund the eventual retirement their newest K-9 officer. 

The department acquired K-9 Officer Tony, a two-year-old German shepherd, in September. Now, police are thinking ahead to his days out of the police force.

"There's a lot of times some medical expenses and some after-care that would be necessary for a service dog after they have been in service for several years," said Capt. Greg Pickering. 

Tualatin community members can purchase a “Huggable K-9 Hero Toy Dog" modeled after the real K-9 officer. 

Net proceeds go to help fund Tony’s medical expenses after he retires. Many of the after-care expenses would originally fall on the K-9's handler. 

To purchase a toy dog for $20, visit TUCPF.org.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

