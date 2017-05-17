Gresham City Council passes ordinance to combat illegal RV parking

In a move hoped to curb the increase in recreational vehicles being parked illegally on city streets, the Gresham City Council on Tuesday instituted a new permit system for RVs.

According to a release from the city, RV owners will now need to go to the city website to get a permit to park on a city street. The permits would be good for 72 hours, and city officials said that any vehicles without a permit would “experience swift enforcement.”

"The entire Portland metropolitan region has seen a sharp uptick in illegally parked RVs on neighborhood streets, heavily impacting safety, livability and transportation mobility," Mayor Shane Bemis said. "This code change gives us the tools we need to handle these situations expediently, without overly burdening residents who are temporarily loading or unloading their RVs."

Officials said Gresham had 74 RV code enforcement cases in 2015, but that number nearly tripled to 212 in 2016. They also noted that city code already has a 72-hour limit on RV parking but that a lack of permit system makes enforcement difficult.

The ordinance allows for RV parking immediately adjacent to occupied homes and duplexes, and the permits will only be issued to the owners of lawful tenants of those properties.

There will be no cost for the permits, and property owners or tenants can also obtain a permit for someone visiting in an RV.

The city has limited the number of permits a resident can request to six per year, and they are not required for immediate loading and unloading at a home.

Bemis believes the new ordinance will address a number of concerns residents have shared with city leaders.

"We have all seen the negative impact caused by long-term, illegal RV parking in our neighborhoods, we have heard our residents loudly and clearly, and in Gresham, we will not be tolerating the heavy impacts illegal RVs cause," he said.

To apply for a permit or get more information on the new ordinance, go to GreshamOregon.gov.

