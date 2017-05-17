Corvallis auto dealer sentenced to federal prison in fraud case

The owner of a Corvallis auto dealership was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for wire fraud.

Shannon Jones, 46, of Corvallis, was sentenced in court Tuesday.

Investigators said from 2012 to 2015, Jones used his business, Jones 5 Auto Sales, to defraud customers, lenders and associates.

As part of his scheme, the Department of Justice reported Jones failed to deliver vehicles he received payment for, obtained loans for vehicles that he did not hold title and accepted vehicles on consignment and sold them without providing proceeds to the original owner.

Jones falsely represented to associates and lenders the financial health of his business, the existence of collateral and the intended use of short-term loan proceeds, according to the DOJ.

Investigators said there were more than 100 victims, with 43 suffering a financial loss. Those losses ranged from several hundred dollars to more than $200,000.

Along with 30 months in prison, Jones was ordered to pay $1.38 million in restitution. Jones was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision.

This case was investigated by the Corvallis Police Department and the Eugene Office of the FBI.

