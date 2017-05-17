Portland police to dedicate memorial statue for K-9 units

To honor the dogs of the police force, the Portland Police Bureau plans to unveil a new canine statue.

The bureau announced Wednesday that there will be an open house and dedication ceremony of the Canine Memorial Saturday. The ceremony is scheduled to be brief, only running from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The statue will be located in front of the PPB Canine Unit office and public safety building, previously the Southeast Precinct, at 4735 East Burnside Street.

The public is invited to attend the 15-minute dedication ceremony and open house, which will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The open house will include refreshments and snacks, exhibits and demonstrations and a chance for visitors to meet Portland’s full K-9 unit team.

“Please join us as we conclude Police Memorial Week 2017 to honor our canine partners who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Portland,” the PPB said Wednesday.

Police said the memorial project was completed thanks to local artist Richard A. Moore III, who will be at Saturday’s open house.

The bureau also thanked donors like the Portland Police Historical Society and Advantis Credit Union for help on the memorial following the shooting death of K-9 Mick in 2014.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.