Man suffers serious burns in fire at Vancouver motel

A man suffered serious burns to his back, face and hands in a fire at a Vancouver motel.

Firefighters responded to the Value Motel on the 700 block of Northeast 78th Street at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived and found the injured man, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was contained to one room, with possible smoke damage to the room above it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Clark County Fire District 6 spokesman said the fire was first reported by a driver on nearby northbound Interstate 5.

